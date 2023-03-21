HAWKINS COUNTY — March arrests in Hawkins County resulted in drug seizures and recovery of stolen property.
Stolen vehicle
According to a report by Bryan Sanders with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 the HCSO was notified by a Sullivan County detective about the location of a stolen 2005 silver Nissan Frontier.
Officers with the HCSO responded to the scene and located the stolen vehicle. While contacting the homeowner, the suspect, Donnie Scott McMurray, 44 of Scott County, Virginia, ran out of the house and led officers on a foot pursuit.
Officers used a taser to apprehend McMurray. During a search of McMurray and the stolen vehicle, officers reportedly found the car keys in his pocket and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine above the driver’s side visor.
McMurray was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
False identity
According to an arrest report by HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins, he initiated a traffic stop on March 12 with a 2003 Buick that had expired tags.
When he approached the vehicle, the driver identified himself as Christopher Hicks and said he was born on Oct. 9, 1991. Hutchins could not find that name in the system, so he returned to the driver and asked again for his name and date of birth.
According to the report, the driver gave a different date of birth and then corrected himself to the original. Hutchins then asked the man for his age, and he said 30 instead of 31.
Hutchins identified the driver as, Darren Roger Hicks, 37. Hicks admitted to giving a fake name and date of birth because he has warrants out of Scott County, Virginia.
Once at the jail, Hicks was allegedly caught by an officer trying to hide a bag containing 13.2 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found 10 Gabapentin pills and two Buprenorphine pills on his person.
Hicks was charged with criminal impersonation, contraband in a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule V and fugitive from justice.