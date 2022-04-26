Two arrests by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of prescription pills and methamphetamine, and officers had to use force in the apprehension of one suspect.
Probation warrant
According to an HCSO report, on Thursday, Deputy Kyle Shively was alerted that Brandon Dishner, 35, who had a warrant out for violating his probation, was driving around in a red two-door vehicle with a large children’s toy hanging out of the trunk.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle at the Surgoinsville Quick Mart. When they approached Dishner, he reached for his waistband, and Shively drew his service gun.
Dishner cooperated and was taken into custody. When the vehicle’s owner, Melissa Kregger, 38, arrived, officers searched the car and found an unknown amount of methamphetamine and six 8-milligram tablets of Buprenorphine.
Neither suspect took ownership of the drugs. Dishner was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III and violation of probation. Kregger was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule III.
False report
According to an HCSO report, on Thursday, Deputy Hunter Lamons spoke with Charity Hall, 30, who is originally from Whitesburg, Kentucky, about a woman named Heather who was stalking and harassing her.
Hall said Heather was waiting for her in the parking lot of her job and that she started yelling at her and being aggressive. Hall said the woman followed her into Hawkins County, where she was able to evade her.
Lamons escorted Hall to an apartment in Rogersville, where he spoke with Rebekah and Heather Mullins, who claimed that Hall was harassing them.
According to the report, Rebekah Mullins said she had gone to Hall’s work to pick her up and return her car.
“Rebekah stated that when Charity (saw) Heather, she started screaming and yelling and being aggressive,” Lamons said in the report. “Rebekah stated that she got into her car with Heather, and she left. Rebekah stated that Charity began following them and throwing her clothing and personal items out along the highway.”
When Rebekah Mullins got away from Hall, she came to their apartment to get her things. Heather Mullins provided video evidence to support Rebekah Mullins’ claim, according to the report.
Hall returned to the residence and was found to be in possession of 1.90 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also searched her vehicle and found a pink and black pistol and 14 full pills and three half pills of gabapentin.
Hall was arrested and charged with filing a false report, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun during a felony and possession of Schedule V.
Hostile arrest
According to an HCSO report, on Saturday, Lamons, along with Officer Katherine Metcalf and Officer Chad Gillenwater of the Church Hill Police Department, responded to a residence in Church Hill, where a warranted suspect was thought to be staying.
Dustin Arnold, 36, originally from Knox County, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated burglary and domestic assault. On Mar. 28, Arnold allegedly tried to break into a home and forcibly remove the female occupant.
When officers arrived, Lamons walked around the home and saw Arnold trying to flee out a back window. Lamons asked Arnold to come out of the home, and Arnold reportedly tried to flee out a side window before returning to the rear window and jumping out.
According to the report, Lamons and Gillenwater attempted to subdue Arnold by tasing him, but it was ineffective. Lamons grabbed Arnold, who was trying to push himself away, and they fell onto the ground with Arnold on top.
The officers continued to try to gain control of Arnold until Gillenwater had to use force. According to the report, Gillenwater “delivered multiple closed fist strikes causing Dustin to release his hands and was placed into handcuffs.”
Cpl. Michael Allen arrived on the scene and began helping officers get Arnold into the police car. Even though he was handcuffed, Arnold continued to resist.
While trying to get Arnold into the back seat, he grabbed the door frame and attempted to kick Allen, who elbowed Arnold in the face so Lamons could pull him into the car from the other side.
Lamons stated in his report that Arnold “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.”
Arnold was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated burglary, violation of probation and domestic assault.