ROGERSVILLE – Hawkins County District 1 Constable William Davis Creasy, who trains drug sniffing dogs, was served a Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant Thursday for illegal possession of drugs and official misconduct.
Creasy, 67, 3909 Rocky Hill Lane, Kingsport, was named in a sealed indictment Monday on charges of casual exchange of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a license, simple possession of Gabapentin, and official misconduct, which is the only felony charge.
On May 12, the TBI executed a search warrant at Creasy's residence, and according to the indictments, seized an unspecified amount of meth, as well as two capsules of Gabapentin.
Narcotic detecting dog trainers are required to obtain a license to possess narcotics from the director of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy, which Creasy doesn't possess.
Upon learning of Creasy's arrest, the Times News reached out to him for comment Thursday and was awaiting a reply.
On May 14, Creasy posted on Facebook, “Be very careful who you call a friend or try to help. There are some snakes among us, even wearing 'Blue'. Taking time out of your day to try to help someone, and then they rat you out over little stuff just to make a name for themselves. Warning. Beware of wannabe dog handlers.”
Creasy was booked into the Hawkins County Jail Thursday morning and released on $3,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 11.
Creasy's previous criminal case
This is the second time Creasy has been named in a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment since being elected District 1 Constable in 2018.
District 1 serves the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport and nearby unincorporated area, as well as Mount Carmel.
On Aug. 15, 2018, Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood prior to being sworn into office on Sept. 1.
Creasy told the Times News the allegations were “made up and totally false.”
In February of 2019 Creasy was indicted for official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies.
As part of a plea agreement, Creasy was compelled to resign his Constable position in April of 2019.
On Aug. 30, 2019, Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official misconduct and attempted official oppression.
Aside from resigning immediately in April when the agreement was brokered, Creasy was granted a judicial diversion, which allowed him to have his record expunged upon completing 11 months and 29 days of probation.
After Creasy resigned, former constable Ryan Christian was appointed to the position. The job was then placed on the ballot in the 2020 election for candidates who wanted the opportunity to complete Creasy’s four-year term, which expires Aug. 31, 2022.
No candidates filed for the position, and on Aug. 6, 2020 Creasy was elected by one vote over Christian, both running as as a write-in candidates, to serve out his original four-year term.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong then filed a motion in Criminal Court claiming Creasy violated the terms of his Judicial Diversion by seeking candidacy for an office in the same term he was forced to resign from it as part of his plea agreement.
Judge John Dugger denied Armstrong’s motion, stating that the plea agreement states only that Creasy resign “effective immediately,” but sets no condition on his future ability to hold that office.