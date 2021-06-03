ROGERSVILLE – Hawkins County District 1 Constable William Davis Creasy was served a Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant Thursday accused of keeping meth that he seized during traffic stops.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News that Creasy used the meth to train drug sniffing dogs.
Armstrong noted, however, that Creasy isn't certified to train narcotics detecting dogs, nor is he licensed by the state to possess narcotics for that purpose.
Creasy, 67, 3909 Rocky Hill Lane, Kingsport, was named in a sealed indictment Monday on one count of official misconduct, which is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of casual exchange of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a license, and simple possession of Gabapentin.
"Those people don't tend to report"
Armstrong told the Times News Thursday that the official misconduct charge stems from allegations that Creasy took meth from individuals during traffic stops he conducted under his authority as a constable.
Creasy would then keep the narcotics in exchange for not taking the perpetrator to jail, Armstrong said.
"Those people don't tend to report," Armstrong said. "They're probably just thankful they weren't arrested."
These allegations came to light after Creasy provided meth to a Mount Carmel Police Department officer for the purpose of training a narcotics detecting dog.
The MCPD officer then reported this to his superiors and turned over approximately a half gram of meth, at which time Armstrong was notified and involved the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
On May 12, the TBI executed a search warrant at Creasy's residence, and according to the indictments, seized an unspecified amount of meth, as well as two capsules of Gabapentin.
"It was enough (meth) that someone out there could have been charged with a Class B felony," Armstrong said.
"Improperly using his office to further his business"
Armstrong noted that people who train narcotic detecting dogs are required to obtain a license to possess narcotics from the director of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy, which Creasy hadn't done.
"He was taking the controlled substances and using them to train his dogs, and he had a website that advertised himself to be a dog trainer," Armstrong said. "We believe he was improperly using his office to further his business. Plus there was a charge of delivery - we call it a casual exchange - to another officer."
The Times News reached out to Creasy for comment Thursday and was awaiting a reply.
On May 14, Creasy posted on Facebook, “Be very careful who you call a friend or try to help. There are some snakes among us, even wearing 'Blue'. Taking time out of your day to try to help someone, and then they rat you out over little stuff just to make a name for themselves. Warning. Beware of wannabe dog handlers.”
Creasy was booked into the Hawkins County Jail Thursday morning and released on $3,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 11.
Creasy's previous criminal case
This is the second time Creasy has been named in a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment since being elected District 1 Constable in 2018.
District 1 serves the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport and nearby unincorporated area, as well as Mount Carmel.
On Aug. 15, 2018, Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood prior to being sworn into office on Sept. 1.
Creasy told the Times News the allegations were “made up and totally false.”
In February of 2019 Creasy was indicted for official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies.
As part of a plea agreement, Creasy was compelled to resign his Constable position in April of 2019.
On Aug. 30, 2019, Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official misconduct and attempted official oppression.
Aside from resigning immediately in April when the agreement was brokered, Creasy was granted a judicial diversion, which allowed him to have his record expunged upon completing 11 months and 29 days of probation.
After Creasy resigned, former constable Ryan Christian was appointed to the position. The job was then placed on the ballot in the 2020 election for candidates who wanted the opportunity to complete Creasy’s four-year term, which expires Aug. 31, 2022.
No candidates filed for the position, and on Aug. 6, 2020 Creasy was elected by one vote over Christian, both running as as a write-in candidates, to serve out his original four-year term.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong then filed a motion in Criminal Court claiming Creasy violated the terms of his Judicial Diversion by seeking candidacy for an office in the same term he was forced to resign from it as part of his plea agreement.
Judge John Dugger denied Armstrong’s motion, stating that the plea agreement states only that Creasy resign “effective immediately,” but sets no condition on his future ability to hold that office.