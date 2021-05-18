Three suspects wanted by Kingsport police

If you have information about these suspects or any of these crimes, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are hoping you recognize any of the men pictured in surveillance video taken earlier this year.

If you do, it could help solve three unrelated cases currently under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department.

The cases involve:

• The shoplifting of a $400 backpack blower from the Lowe’s on East Stone Drive.

• The shoplifting of $100 in merchandise from the Walgreens at 1420 W. Stone Drive.

• The theft of a wallet containing $1,000 in cash from a McDonald’s at 1620 E. Stone Drive.

If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.