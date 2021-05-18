KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are hoping you recognize any of the men pictured in surveillance video taken earlier this year.
If you do, it could help solve three unrelated cases currently under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department.
The cases involve:
• The shoplifting of a $400 backpack blower from the Lowe’s on East Stone Drive.
• The shoplifting of $100 in merchandise from the Walgreens at 1420 W. Stone Drive.
• The theft of a wallet containing $1,000 in cash from a McDonald’s at 1620 E. Stone Drive.
If you have information about the suspects or any of these crimes, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.