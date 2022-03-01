KINGSPORT — Only three members of the seven-member Tennessee Board of Parole voted to recommend early release of John D. Hamm Jr. from state prison, according to documents obtained by the Times News through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Apparently, a majority vote is required only for “more serious” offenses that the board considered in Hamm’s parole, based on details about the parole process on the board’s website.
“Pursuant to statute, three concurring votes by the board constitute a final parole decision for some conviction offenses, while four concurring votes are required for more serious conviction offenses,” the website states, in part.
A jury convicted Hamm in 2016, and he was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges related to the 2014 drunk-driving hit-and-run killing of Michael Locke.
At a parole hearing on Feb. 15, Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery indicated Hamm — due to credits for good behavior and other factors — had completed his sentence on the vehicular homicide charge, and that left only his less serious convictions to be considered by the parole board.
Near the end of that hearing, Montgomery said he would recommend parole, with certain conditions.
On the Board of Parole action sheet obtained by the Times News:
• Montgomery’s vote to adopt the recommendation was recorded Feb. 15.
• Parole Board Member Tim Gobble voted to adopt the recommendation on Feb. 16.
• Parole Board Member Zane Duncan voted to adopt the recommendation on Feb. 18.
• A letter notifying Hamm of the decision to grant parole — along with the list of conditions required — was drafted on Feb. 21 and received by Hamm, who signed the document confirming his receipt of the letter on Feb. 22.
Locke’s widow, Debbie Locke, told the Times News on Monday that she had received notification of the board’s decision via U.S. mail on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Times News filed the FOIA request on Monday and received it from Board of Parole Communication Director Dustin Krugel early Tuesday.
Krugel also answered some questions the Times News asked seeking to clarify the list of conditions listed in the letter Debbie Locke received.
Krugel simplified the list of post-release conditions thus:
• Halfway house or approved release plan
• Random drug screens
• Substance abuse after care referral
• Pay restitution as ordered by the court
• Forensic social worker referral
• Random breath/alcohol/urine screening for alcohol
• Any treatment transition needs
• Transdermal monitoring device
That last one, requiring Hamm to wear a monitoring device, had been left off the letter sent to Locke. The parole board said that was an error and a corrected letter will be sent out.
“Yes, the Board ordered that Mr. Hamm wear a transdermal monitoring device,” Krugel wrote. “TDOC will be responsible for the device monitoring.”
Regarding an exact release date, that is not yet known, Krugel wrote.
“Generally speaking, if the Board grants an offender parole, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), a separate state agency that manages parole and supervision of offenders in state custody, goes through multiple security checks on each offender and then notifies the Board of Parole to issue the parole certificate,” Krugel wrote. “TDOC is the agency that ultimately releases the offender.”
Once TDOC notifies the Board of Parole that the release plan has been approved, and a certificate is appropriate, the parole certificate is issued, and TDOC will release the offender at the date set.
Montgomery cited Gov. Bill Lee’s criminal reform changes last year in giving the parole board little option to keep Hamm jailed.
Montgomery said Lee’s reform bill, which took effect on July 1, 2021, brought “presumptive parole” into play in Hamm’s case.
“If you’ve met all these criteria, we have to have good reason to keep you incarcerated,” Montgomery told Hamm of the presumptive parole rule.
Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, speaking to reporters after the hearing, said the presumptive parole section of the governor’s criminal reform bill moved burden of proof in a parole hearing from the convict to the victim.
Before the governor’s reform bill, a convicted inmate had to prove why he or she should be released, Staubus said, and “presumptive parole” changed that to the victim and/or prosecution having to prove why the convicted inmate should remain jailed.
“We didn’t meet the burden of proof, in his opinion,” Staubus said of Montgomery’s recommendation for Hamm’s parole. “I think it’s a bad law.”
The presumptive parole rule only applies to lesser charges.
In Hamm’s case, the 10-year sentence he was given for vehicular homicide in Locke’s death already expired, Montgomery said (although Hamm has been jailed only about 7.5 years, including time served before trial). That, Montgomery said, meant the parole hearing boiled down to looking at Hamm’s convictions for lesser crimes.
A jury found Hamm guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality and failure to exercise due care.
That conviction in 2016 resulted in a 14-year prison sentence with no parole eligibility until 30% of the time had been served.