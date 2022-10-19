A total of 384 firearms have been stolen within a four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia over the past year.
Of these, 16%, or 63 firearms, have made it back to gun owners’ hands.
That’s a problem, law enforcement agencies said.
“I think it’s a huge problem,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “For those guns not recovered, they’re still out there.”
The Kingsport Times News and Bristol Now requested public records from a total of eight law enforcement agencies within Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia and Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee. The newspapers examined the number of stolen guns and how many of those guns have been recovered.
In Tennessee, there have been 47,478 firearms stolen in the past five years. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation records do not show how many of those were recovered.
Last year, Tennessee saw more than 9,400 firearms stolen. The peak year was in 2017, when more than 10,500 guns were taken from their owners.
And it’s hard for law enforcement to track down where these guns are being taken and sold when a simple exchange can happen in a parking lot between someone who has a gun and someone looking for a gun, law enforcement officials said.
“A lot of stuff is happening behind your back,” Phipps said.
Most of the weapons stolen during the past year within the four-county region happened in Sullivan County, records show. There were 193 guns stolen and 31 recovered for a recovery rate of 16%.
Kingsport reported 80 stolen guns and 17 recovered for a recovery rate of 21.25%, and Hawkins County reported 35 stolen firearms and two recovered, a recovery rate of 5.7%.
And the amount of people buying and wanting firearms is growing.
National figures show that firearms is a growing business, and business is good. There have been more than 900,000 background checks conducted in Tennessee for firearm sales over the past two years, according to FBI data. Two-thirds of the way through this year, more than 600,000 background checks had been conducted, records show.
In 2019, there were about 600,000 background checks conducted for the year in Tennessee and about 690,000 the year before that. Nationwide, the numbers are in the tens of millions.
The number of gun sales in 2020 shattered previous records, and FBI data show nationwide there were more than 39.7 million background checks that year. In 2019, that number was 28.3 million.
Twenty years ago, the total number of firearms background checks nationwide was 8.9 million, data show. That is a 346% increase in gun sales over two decades.
But there has been a slight decrease from last year to this year.
Last year, there were 38.8 million background checks performed.
None of those figures include transactions conducted illegally without background checks or registering.
There is another trend occurring as well, law enforcement and statistics show. The amount of guns taken out of cars has increased dramatically over the years.
“The vast majority of firearms that are stolen are taken out of unlocked vehicles, where people are more likely to store a handgun than a long gun,” Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said.
Handguns are smaller, more portable and easier to conceal, he said.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun safety, conducted research on 149 cities across the United States.
According to the research, there were 3,731 guns stolen from cars in 2011 within the research area. By 2020, there were more than 13,000.
In contrast, in 2011 there were almost 7,000 guns stolen from homes, and by 2020 that decreased to 3,667.
Just this summer, there were two rings of criminals that were caught burglarizing vehicles in Kingsport.
They stole more than half a million dollars in valuables and police also recovered five stolen firearms.
But there’s a measure of responsibility that gun owners should meet as well.
“They were not secured,” Phipps said. “They were in an unlocked car in the glove box. That’s not responsible ownership.”
There’s more than just concern about guns being on the streets for citizens. There is a concern for law enforcement officers as well.
“Firearm thefts have always been a concern and always will be,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Law enforcement encounters with armed individuals have increased over the last few years. When firearms end up in the wrong hand, the threat to law enforcement officers, as well as the general public, increases.”
One way to combat this is through the individual, Seabolt said.
He said the way to keep firearm thefts from increasing is “hardening the target.” He said sometimes law enforcement agencies have enlisted help from the public by going through neighborhoods and checking on cars to see if they are unlocked.
But the best route is for the owners themselves to make sure car or home doors are locked.
“What seems to be consistent is that when a vehicle door is locked, they move on,” Seabolt said.
He said the price is low to make sure a gun is not a target.
“It doesn’t cost anything to lock your car or your home,” he said.