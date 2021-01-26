GREENEVILLE - A 50-year-old Tampa, Fla., man, who was involved in a nearly $1 billion health care fraud scheme, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy.
Larry Everett Smith appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Monday and agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Smith has agreed to pay nearly $25 million in restitution and forfeit an additional $3 million. He will be sentenced on Oct. 25 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
According to court records, Smith and other defendants conspired from June 2015 through April 2018 to deceive tens of thousands of patients and more than 100 doctors in East Tennessee and across the country by defrauding private health care benefit programs such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of approximately $174 million.
The indictment alleges that the defendants submitted at least $931 million in fraudulent claims for payment.
ABOUT THE SCHEME
Prosecutors say the defendants set up an elaborate telemedicine scheme where a company called HealthRight LLC fraudulently solicited insurance coverage information and prescriptions from consumers across the country for prescription pain creams, vitamins and other products.
Doctors approved the prescriptions without knowing that the defendants were massively marking up the prices of the invalidly prescribed drugs, which the defendants then billed to private insurance carriers, court records state.
In a written plea agreement, Smith admits to conspiring with Scott Roix, Mihir Taneja, Arun Kapoor, Sterling-Knight Pharmaceuticals, HealthRight, Alpha-Omega Pharmacy, Germaine Pharmacy, Zoetic Pharmacy and Tanith Enterprises to defraud the health care benefit programs.
According to court records, all of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, mail fraud, and introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
THE OTHER DEFENDANTS
Roix, CEO of HealthRight, pleaded guilty in September 2018 to felony conspiracy for his role in the scheme. Roix also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud in a separate scheme for fraudulently telemarketing dietary supplements, skin creams, and testosterone. Roix has agreed to pay $5 million in restitution and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on Oct. 25.
Other defendants who pleaded guilty this past December include:
- Taneja and Kapoor to felony misbranding. Each face up to three years in prison.
- Maikel Bolos of Tampa, Fla., to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and mail fraud. He faces up to five years in prison.
- Sterling-Knight to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
According to court records, Taneja, Kapoor and Sterling-Knight agreed to pay nearly $21 million in restitution. Sterling-Knight also agreed to forfeit $6.1 million. Sentencing for all of these defendants is scheduled for Oct. 18. The trial for the remaining defendants is scheduled for July 13 in Knoxville.