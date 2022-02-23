ROGERSVILLE — A man originally from Greeneville was transported from Crestview, Florida, to Hawkins County to face charges in connection with a 2020 attempted murder case in Church Hill.
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office picked up Daniel Lee Powell, 30, from the Okaloosa Correctional Institute on Friday and returned him to Rogersville, where he was served with two warrants.
Powell was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft of property over $10,000 stemming from two separate incidents.
According to an affidavit from General Sessions Court of Hawkins County, at about 5:31 p.m. on April 28, Detective Kevin Grigsby with the Church Hill Police Department found a man who had been stabbed at the Church Hill Inn.
The affidavit states that the victim, John Colton Begley, had wounds to the head, face and lower body. Begley told Grigsby that he was stabbed by Daniel Lee Powell.
“Begley and [Powell] had been friends prior to this incident,” stated Grigsby in the affidavit.
Begley’s girlfriend, Kara Tate, who had been staying with him at the motel the previous night, told Grigsby that Powell and another girl, Amber Neece, came over to visit and then left the next morning after an argument.
According to the affidavit, Tate received a call from Neece that afternoon.
“Tate stated Neece informed her that defendant was planning on robbing them and possibly has a handgun and was on his way back to the motel,” Grigsby stated. “Tate and Begley both stated that shortly after receiving the phone call [Powell] arrived back at the motel and forced his way into the room, at which time physical altercation occurred.”
Tate said Powell came into the room armed with a folding knife and stabbed Begley, according to the affidavit. When she intervened, Powell knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the face.
“Begley stated that a handgun, possibly fake, had fallen from the waistband of the defendant and that when he obtained the gun, [Powell] walked out of the room, and [Begley] threw the gun at [Powell],” Grigsby stated. “Tate stated that the gun was recovered by a female known to her as Kayla Powell who was outside the room.”
Also according to the affidavit, on Aug. 2, Deborah Adams reported her 2013 Dodge Challenger missing, and she believed her former stepdaughter might have taken it.
“[Adams] stated that a spare key fob was never given to her in her recent divorce and believed that her former stepdaughter Megan Adams was responsible,” stated Sgt. Cody Bussell with the Mount Carmel Police Department.
The car was recovered in Jackson County, Florida, eight days later in the possession of Powell, who told police in an audio statement that he had obtained the key from a girl he spoke to in Kingsport.
Powell is currently being held at the Hawkins County Jail.