MOUNT CARMEL — A would-be good Samaritan’s judgement may have been clouded by marijuana when he thought he was helping police apprehend a fleeing suspect.
Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones had arrested a Duffield, Virginia, couple for DUI Friday night shortly before 9 p.m.
Around 11:20 p.m., off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Vaughan was driving the Jeep that was seized in that DUI arrest back to the police station, followed by Jones, who had his emergency lights activated.
Jones stated in his report that the two vehicles were traveling east on Main Street near the Subway restaurant when he observed a westbound SUV flash its high beams, then travel across the double yellow line, nearly striking the Jeep and forcing Vaughan to stop.
The SUV’s driver was identified as Justin Michael Rimer, 23, 479 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, who told Jones he believed the Jeep was fleeing law enforcement. Rimer told Jones he wanted to assist in its apprehension.
“I advised Mr. Rimer that the vehicle was not fleeing law enforcement and was being escorted back to the police department,” Jones stated in his report. “I then advised Mr. Rimer to back up and move out of the way of the Jeep. Mr. Rimer then reversed at a high rate of speed and turned into the Subway parking lot where he struck a curb and drove over a flowerbed.”
Jones added, “Mr. Rimer then turned east onto Main Street where he crossed back into the westbound lane.”
Jones then conducted a traffic stop and reported that when he approached the driver’s side window of Rimer’s vehicle, he immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
Jones said Rimer admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle and that he had smoked prior to driving.
A metal smoking device and 10 grams of marijuana were located in the SUV, Jones said.
After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, Rimer was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a lane violation.
The original DUI arrest
Jones stated in his report that around 8:50 p.m. He observed a black Jeep pulling a trailer with no lights westbound on Highway 11-W near Belmont Avenue.
Upon conducting a traffic stop, Jones spoke with the driver, Jonathan Paul Ricketts, 40, of Duffield, who initially gave an incorrect birth date and stated he did not have his driver’s license with him.
Ricketts’ wife, Farren Gaddis Rickets, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle, and there was also a small child in the back seat, Jones said.
Jones’ investigation revealed that Ricketts’ license was revoked in Virginia for a 2013 DUI conviction in Wise County.
Jones reported that Ricketts had slurred speech and then performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was charged with DUI and light law violation.
Mrs. Ricketts stated that she was aware that her husband was driving on a revoked license for DUI, and she had told him to drive the vehicle, Jones stated in his report.
Mrs. Ricketts was charged with DUI by consent. Upon arrival at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, where the couple were submitting to a blood draw, Mrs. Ricketts allegedly stated that she had baggies concealed under her clothes.
Jones said she then admitted that she had ingested about 1.5 grams of meth and was additionally charged with tampering with evidence.
The child was turned over to a family member who responded to the scene.