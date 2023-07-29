featured Four Sullivan County inmates taken to hospital Friday afternoon CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Four Sullivan County inmates are in stable condition after an incident happened Friday afternoon in the Sullivan County jail, a sheriff’s spokesman said.Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said the four inmates were taken to a local hospital.“The four inmates are now stable and have been returned to the jail,” he said.Seabolt said the inmates experienced a “medical issue."“The incident is being investigated to determine what occurred,” Seabolt said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you LATEST VIDEOS Featured Local Savings Latest News Residents seek refreshment during high temperatures Four Sullivan County inmates taken to hospital Friday afternoon Editorial: Kingsport is committed to health Plenty of room for patients: Move Mountains, Mission of Mercy free clinics encourage attendance Family, colleagues remember Dick Ellis on eve of Hall of Fame induction Tri-Cities Scene launches weekly entertainment newsletter ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.