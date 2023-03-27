Local News Logo

Four people were killed in a collision Sunday night when the driver of a tractor-trailer veered into a shoulder of Interstate 81, hitting a van whose occupants were trying to repair a flat tire.

Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, New York, will face charges of vehicle homicide by intoxication, reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle and failure to exercise due care, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you