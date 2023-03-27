Four people were killed in a collision Sunday night when the driver of a tractor-trailer veered into a shoulder of Interstate 81, hitting a van whose occupants were trying to repair a flat tire.
Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, New York, will face charges of vehicle homicide by intoxication, reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle and failure to exercise due care, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Kingsport police officers were called to the scene of a crash of an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound land of Interstate 81, just north of the Airport Parkway exit, or exit 63.
An investigation found that a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van, occupied by eight men, were driving south when the left front tire became flat.
The driver pulled into the right-hand shoulder and five men got out to working on repairing the tire, authorities said.
A shot time later, a red Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, driven by Carrera, veered into the right-hand shoulder, sideswiped the van and hit all five men, working on the tire, the press release stated.
The truck continued south then jack-knifed overturned on the side of the interstate.
Police said Carrera received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Four of the five pedestrians were killed. The fifth pedestrian sustained suspected major injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The identies of those struck by the tractor-trailer were Jesse James Delacruz, 49, of Fayeteville, Tennessee; Jose Urbano Serrano, 25 of Crossville, Alabama and two 17 year olds from Alabama, whom police are not releasing names due to them being minors.
Police are still investigating the identity of the fifth person struck in the incident.
As of the time of issuance of the release, he remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The three occupants who remained inside the van were not injured. Based upon officers’ observations and evidence collected at the scene, investigators established probable cause that Mr. Carerra was operating the tractor-trailer while impaired, the press release said.
Carerra remains hospitalized in stable condition under police guard.
Kingsport police said upon his discharge, he will be taken into custody and transported to Sullivan County jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.
Police said no other details will be released at this time.