BLOUNTVILLE — A now former Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy is charged with theft over $1,000 after allegedly falsifying time sheets over a one-year period, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Cody Cookenour, 36, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, according to the TBI, which released the following details:
• Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the TBI investigate allegations against Cookenour in March of this year.
• TBI Agents determined that between April 2021 and March 2022, while employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Cookenour falsified time sheets on several different occasions, reporting hours that he did not work.
• He is no longer employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
• Earlier this month, a Sullivan County grand jury returned an indictment charging Cookenour with one count of theft over $1,000.
• After turning himself in Tuesday, Cookenour was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.