Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the state inspector general’s office to investigate the hiring of a Southwest Virginia officer who killed three family members of a California girl he “catfished” online, according to investigators in Riverside, California.
The officer, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, posed as a 17-year-old, met with a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, California, and killed her family, the Riverside Police Department said in late November.
Edwards previously served as a trooper with the Virginia State Police before being hired by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
“The governor has asked the inspector general of Virginia to look into this matter and has full confidence that they will follow the evidence, wherever it may lead,” Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said.
A whirlwind of facts and speculation has made headlines across the country since Edwards shot and killed himself while being pursued by California authorities.
Triple homicide
The case began Nov. 25 at 11:08 a.m. in a middle-class subdivision in Riverside outside of Los Angeles. Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a girl who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul — later determined to be driven by Edwards.
While officers were responding, Riverside 911 received calls regarding a structure fire just a few houses away.
Firefighters responded and discovered three adult victims lying on the ground in the front entryway. The victims were later identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek; his wife, 65-year-old Sharie Winek; and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.
Homicide detectives responded to the residence and assumed the investigation, police said. The deaths were determined to be the result of a homicide, and the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, detectives said.
During the investigation, detectives determined the 15-year-old girl had lived at the home where the bodies were found and that she was accompanying Edwards. The victims were the girl’s mother and grandparents.
Several hours later, Edwards was found driving with the girl in San Bernardino County. Edwards fired gunshots at deputies, and Edwards died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The girl was unharmed.
Detectives determined Edwards had met the girl through “catfishing,” in which someone pretends to be a different person online than they actually are. It is believed Edwards had developed an online relationship with the teen and obtained her personal information.
He traveled from Virginia to Riverside, where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home. At some point, he murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his vehicle with the teen and leaving, police said.
Riverside detectives learned Edwards had worked for the Virginia State Police until recently being hired by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
After being contacted by Riverside Police, Washington County authorities have continued to assist with the investigation.
Southwest Virginia investigation
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his office provided information regarding Edwards to Riverside detectives, who were able to track and eventually pursue Edwards.
During the pursuit on Nov. 25, Andis said Washington County deputies responded to Edwards’ home in Saltville and made an emergency entrance to ensure there were no further victims and to determine the status of Edwards’ agency-issued weapons. The sheriff said deputies observed Edwards’ uniform, duty belt and issued police equipment on the back porch of his residence that were visible from the outside.
Andis said officers in Riverside were immediately informed that Edwards’ duty weapon was not in the holster they found at his home. The deputies retrieved Edwards’ uniform, bulletproof vest and duty belt from the back porch, as well as his assigned patrol vehicle that contained his agency-issued shotgun and agency-issued rifle.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office continued to work with Riverside police to develop an expedited affidavit for a search warrant. A search warrant was then obtained a few hours later on Nov. 26, Andis said.
The search warrant was served, and evidence was recovered, Andis said. The evidence was released to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Results from the warrant have been sealed.
“Any law enforcement activity that may have occurred prior to an obtained search warrant executed on Nov. 26 has not been detrimental to our investigation,” Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback said. “Our investigation remains very active, and we do not have any updates to report, but we do thank authorities in Virginia for their ongoing cooperation in this case.”
Officer Edwards
Edwards joined the Virginia State Police on June 30, 2021, according to a job application he filed in November at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was stationed as a VSP trooper near Richmond but hoped to work closer to his family in Southwest Virginia.
When contacting past employers and the VSP, no disclosures were made concerning any troubles, reprimands or internal investigations pertaining to Edwards, Sheriff Andis said in a Freedom of Information Act response for this article.
“While with our agency, Edwards had no reprimands, no disciplinary actions, no complaints, no instances of use of force levied, no internal investigations and no disciplinary investigations,” Andis said.
Police officials in Virginia often elect to not release employment records of officers; however, Andis provided Edwards’ file. The file includes the officer’s employment application and letters of recommendation. The VSP has declined to release his employment file.
Edwards, a Grundy, Virginia, native, applied to the WCSO on Nov. 8. He reported that he graduated from Richlands High School and attended Virginia Highlands Community College. He also was a graduate of the Virginia State Police academy and received 32 credits toward an information technology degree.
Before working at the VSP, Edwards worked in retail in Lebanon and Pounding Mill in Virginia.
Edwards said his job duties at the VSP included patrolling the interstate, answering calls, enforcing laws, investigating crashes and writing reports and general highway safety. He wrote that he was leaving VSP “hopefully to start this job closer to home.”
Edwards was “very happy” with his job at VSP, and a VSP supervisor wrote that “he talks to me constantly about the people he has helped throughout his day and he generally loves what he does,” according to a reference letter from the supervisor.
“His only complaint this whole time has been his far distance from his family,” the reference writer states. “I encouraged him to apply to somewhere closer to home that he would be happier.”
Edwards’ father wrote, “I was so proud of my son Austin when he graduated from Virginia State Police academy. He was so happy to have gotten himself a job where he could make a difference.”
His father said Edwards was stationed “way out in Richmond, which he was fine with but I am glad he’s applying somewhere closer to home less dangerous out here anyway.”
A friend wrote, “I’m glad he was able to get into police work because he always talked about wanting to help people and didn’t feel like he was really doing that working retail.”
Edwards had also applied for a job at Richlands Police Department, according to his WCSO application.
The deputy worked two shifts at the WCSO on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, his records show.
Inspector general investigation
Both the VSP and WCSO have said they found no warning signs about Edwards before he was hired. But a police report from the Abingdon Police Department shows he was detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father.
A day after the Los Angeles Times broke the news about the mental health episode, the VSP said a recently completed review showed “human error” resulted in an incomplete database query during the hiring process, according to the Associated Press.
Youngin’s spokesperson did not say what agencies the inspector general was investigating.
“Once the investigation is completed, there will be full transparency,” Youngkin told reporters.