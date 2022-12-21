Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the state inspector general’s office to investigate the hiring of a Southwest Virginia officer who killed three family members of a California girl he “catfished” online, according to investigators in Riverside, California.

The officer, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, posed as a 17-year-old, met with a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, California, and killed her family, the Riverside Police Department said in late November.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video