WISE — A former guard at Red Onion State Prison has pleaded guilty to delivering contraband to inmates at the prison.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Tuesday that 34-year-old Kevin McIlquham, Gordon, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of delivering drugs to inmates, conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmates and bribery.
Slemp said McIlquham was a guard at Red Onion State Prison, near Pound, in 2019 when he admitted that he was involved in distributing tobacco, marijuana, buprenorphine, suboxone, MDMA and heroin to inmates.
Investigators also seized more than $2,000 from McIlquham’s vehicle.
McIlquham is scheduled for sentencing in Wise County Circuit Court on July 20. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of 30 years.