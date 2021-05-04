WISE - A Virginia State Police investigation of Pound’s finances has led to the indictment of a former town employee on embezzlement charges.
Tamari Rebecca Hayes, 60, Pound, faces seven counts of embezzlement of public funds from February 2017 to February 2020. Town Manager Drew Mullins confirmed Tuesday that Hayes worked as a cashier at town hall during that period.
The indictments were handed down by a Wise County grand jury April 19 but were not included in the normal list released to the public that month.
The town’s finances have been under investigation by the State Police since August 2020, when Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III had referred public “allegations of wrongdoing within the Town of Pound” to State Police investigators.
Some of those allegations were brought out in an August town council meeting when Mayor Stacey Carson accused council member Glenn Cantrell of investigating a possible felony by an unnamed former employee without calling in the State Police.
The investigation was later handed over in the fall to special prosecutor and interim Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer.
The Times News has reached out to Fellhauer for comment.
Hayes in December was among 44 people signing a petition to have Carson removed from the mayor’s post. That petition was also assigned to Fellhauer, and the original April 9 trial date has been continued.