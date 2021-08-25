KNOXVILLE — A former registered nurse pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to sending feces and human blood to her husband’s ex-wife earlier this year.
Della Marie Gibson, 37, of Oak Ridge, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Knoxville to two counts of sending biohazardous materials through the mail. U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton sentenced Gibson to two years of probation.
On April 5, Gibson mailed a soft package with feces to her husband’s ex-wife; then on April 9, Gibson mailed a blood-stained feminine napkin to her, according to court records. Prosecutors say the blood came from a patient of Gibson’s.
Gibson was interviewed on April 19 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville where she worked as a registered nurse. At first she denied sending the letters but then admitted to the acts.
According to an affidavit from a U.S. postal inspector, Gibson said she mailed the letter because she wanted “the kids” to know the truth about the ex-wife. Gibson claimed her reasoning was that the ex-wife was lazy, that she didn’t work and lived off the system. However, Gibson said she worked hard for everything she had, the affidavit states.
While on probation, Gibson must undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment and have no contact with the victim or her minor children.
In addition, Gibson is prohibited from obtaining or seeking a position in the health care field involving direct contact with patients.
“The egregious acts done by this defendant in mailing the biohazardous materials could have caused potential harm to the intended recipient, our postal employees and facilities,” said Tommy D. Coke, inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Service.