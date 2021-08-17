WISE — A Norton movie theater owner says she is not pleased with the outcome of a former employee’s conviction and sentencing on embezzlement charges.
Michael J. Solomon, 47, Wise, was sentenced July 1 on eight counts of embezzlement from Mountain Entertainment, Inc., which operates The Cinema in Norton and the Central Drive-In.
Solomon was indicted on 43 embezzlement counts in February for incidents alleged to have occurred between January 2016 and February 2019. Prosecutors claimed he stole more than $34,000 from the company.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Tuesday that Solomon had pleaded guilty to eight of the counts but had contested the $34,000 figure.
Ultimately, Solomon got a 96-month suspended prison term, 400 hours of litter pickup community service, an $8,000 fine and an order to pay $9,446.57 restitution to Mountain Entertainment.
Mountain Entertainment co-owner Paula Herron, in a joint statement with Slemp Tuesday, criticized Solomon’s punishment.
“This is devastating to our local family-owned business,” Herron said. “Full recovery is not possible. We are angry that Virginia statutes so heavily favor criminals over their victims.”
Slemp said that, while a preponderance of evidence led to the original 43-count indictment, only the eight embezzlement charges were likely to meet the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt if they went to trial. The remaining 35 charges were dropped with the possibility of reinstatement.
“It is outrageous what Mr. Solomon did here,” Slemp said. “He took more than just money from these good people. His greed almost destroyed the entertainment business at the Norton Cinema that so many of us in Wise County cherish. He stole thousands of dollars he was trusted to protect and I believe that he deserves the harshest of punishments.”