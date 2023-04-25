Sheila Keen-Warren is charged in the 1990 Florida murder of Marlene Warren, who was shot and killed at her Wellington, Florida. Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 near her home in Southwest Virginia. She is the former co-owner of the Purple Cow, a Kingsport eatery.
Sheila Keen-Warren, a former Kingsport restaurant owner who was accused of dressing as a clown and shooting a Florida woman in 1990, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer in Palm Beach County accepted Keen-Warren’s guilty plea Tuesday in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. She has been given credit for the 2,039 days she has been incarcerated, according to court documents.
Keen-Warren will also provide two DNA samples and serve her time in a Florida state prison. In addition, she will pay $418 in court costs and $250 in prosecution and defense fees.
A jury trial was set to be held May 12 in Palm Beach County.
Keen-Warren was arrested near her home in Abingdon, Virginia, in 2017 – 27 years after Marlene Warren, 40, was shot at her home in Florida.
Back in May 1990, Marlene Warren was shot in the face by someone wearing an orange wig, red nose and white face paint, who handed her carnations and foil balloons after she answered the door, authorities said.
Keen-Warren, an employee of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, was considered a person of interest early on, authorities said. The two later married in Las Vegas, police said.
In 2017, detectives said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered in 1990, showed Keen-Warren was the killer in what has been dubbed the Killer Clown case.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with help from deputies with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, arrested Keen-Warren on Sept. 26, 2017. Keen-Warren was arrested during a traffic stop on Good Hope Road, not far from her home in an upscale neighborhood at South Holston Lake.
Keen-Warren, who once operated the Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, previously pleaded not guilty and had maintained her innocence.
Marlene Warren’s son, Joe Ahrens, appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday. He made a brief court statement: “May God be with her.”