A former Kingsport police officer turned herself into Sullivan County jail today after she was indicted by a grand jury for two charges of simple assault.
Former officer Laiken Whitlock, 30, was booked into the jail on a $3,500 bond.
The arrest occurred after a three-month long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, investigators were alerted of an allegation of assault at the Kingsport City Jail in October and 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubas asked for an investigation.
During the investigation, agents found that on Sept. 28, 2021, Whitlock placed a handcuffed woman in a cell then the woman spat on Whitlock, authorities said. TBI agents said Whitlock responded by striking the woman twice.
A Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments on Jan. 5.
She is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department, authorities said.