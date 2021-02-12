GATE CITY — A former director of Hope House of Scott County has been charged with obstructing the investigation of a June 2020 fatal shooting in Nickelsville.
Elizabeth Beatty Robinson, 43, Kingsport, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. According to a criminal complaint and arrest warrant filed Monday in Scott County Circuit Court by Virginia State Police Investigator Michael Rose, Robinson allegedly removed and concealed a document from a file sought under a search warrant at Hope House by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator J.C. Starnes on June 26, 2020.
At the time, Starnes was investigating a June 16 shooting in the Twin Springs Road area of Nickelsville, in which 32-year-old Jared Scott Dockery was killed in what was reported as a residential break-in. Robinson at that time was the director of Hope House.
Sheriff’s Major Jason Jenkins confirmed that two adult females and two children were in the residence around the time of the shooting.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, appointed in January as special prosecutor in the Dockery case, confirmed Friday that the Hope House search warrant was connected to the investigation.
Tamara Renay Wolford, 28, of Fall Branch, was indicted Dec. 18 on a charge of second-degree murder in Dockery’s death.
Rose alleged in Monday’s complaint that Robinson knew about the June 26 search warrant in advance and later told Hope House employees that she had done “something bad” by removing the document from the file before giving it to investigators.
A Southwest Virginia Regional Jail official in Duffield said Friday afternoon that Robinson had not been booked. According to court records, she is scheduled for a hearing in Scott County General District Court on Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m.
Wolford is scheduled for a plea hearing on May 16 in Scott County Circuit Court.