KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row facing electrocution for the murder of a Hawkins County resident has been arrested in Kingsport.
Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Williams was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive.
Patton said it was an ongoing and active investigation and no more details would be released at this time.
Williams was convicted and sentenced to death row in 1981 for the first-degree murder of a Hawkins County man. Court records show the incident happened in January 1981 when police said the body of James Grizzle was found burned in his home and his head severed from his body.
Williams lived in the home with Grizzle at the time. According to court documents, Grizzle was remodeling a house near the Holston River and Williams was helping him.
Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 12, 1981, neighbors reported an explosion and firefighters responded to a blaze on the property. Williams' body was found inside and arson investigators said a liquid accelerant had been used to light the home.
His conviction was later overturned, though, when an appeals court said there was an error in the penalty phase of his trial. He was later paroled.
Then in 2013, he faced another conviction and sentencing for drug and gun charges. He was sentenced seven years, six months for participating in an oxycodone conspiracy and selling a firearm to an undercover agent.
Two different times, Williams sold oxycodone pills to an undercover agent - 55 pills the first time, five pills the next time - and then sold him a .38-caliber handgun with a loaded six round clip inside.
Investigators later said he stipulated he conspired to sell 2,250 oxycodone pills between June 2011 and June 2013.
In 2020, another set of circumstances also touched Williams. An HVAC contractor discovered human bones within a home that Williams once owned. An investigation showed no foul play and that the bones had apparently come from a casket before being transported to the property.
An anthropologist reported that the segments of bones found, not a complete skeleton, was more than likely an adult woman. The report found evidence of "coffin wear," meaning the bones had been in a casket some time in the past.
But authorities never discovered how the bones came to the Kingsport residence and whose remains they were.