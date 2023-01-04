Stephen Williams

Stephen Leon Williams

KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row facing electrocution for the murder of a Hawkins County resident has been arrested in Kingsport.

Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.