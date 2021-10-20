CHURCH HILL — The former treasurer of the Church Hill Rescue Squad and Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, who stole more than $47,000 from both organizations, has been sentenced to six years of probation.
Carla Marie Dykes appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court last week and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft. In addition to the six-year probation sentence, Dykes was also ordered to pay restitution to the rescue squad and fireman’s association.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, determined that Dykes stole at least $47,073 from the Church Hill Rescue Squad between January 2013 and August 2020.
According to a report released on Tuesday from the comptroller’s office, Dykes used the rescue squad’s debit card and made electronic withdrawals on at least 94 separate occasions to pay her personal mortgage, car payments, cable television and internet bills. She also used the rescue squad’s debit card to purchase personal meals, cigarettes, personal vacation accommodations and iTunes gift cards.
To cover the shortages resulting from her theft, investigators say Dykes took advantage of her position as treasurer of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association to transfer the association’s money and pay Church Hill Rescue Squad expenses totaling $32,808.
In an interview with the Times News in September 2020, Dykes said some of the funds were used to make her car and house payments, but that she always intended on paying the money back. The situation got out of hand before she was able to fix it, Dykes said.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association removed her from her position as treasurer in August 2020. She was suspended by the Church Hill Rescue Squad board for dereliction of duties and conduct unbecoming a member effective Aug. 27, 2020, pending an internal investigation.
“Both of these nonprofit organizations had similar weaknesses that failed to prevent theft or improper activity,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The former treasurer was given too much control over financial operations with- out adequate oversight; the organizations did not require two signatures on checks; and the rescue squad board and association did not require or retain documentation such as invoices or receipts.”
Both organizations have indicated they have corrected or will correct their internal control deficiencies.