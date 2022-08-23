Church Hill Sign
Contributed

CHURCH HILL — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of the former Church Hill court clerk as well as revealed actions of alleged misuse of city assets and personnel by the city mayor and several different deficiencies.

Former Church Hill Court Clerk Stacy Mayes was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 after an investigation revealed that in 2021 she allegedly had stolen at least $2,941 in cash collections.

