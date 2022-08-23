CHURCH HILL — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of the former Church Hill court clerk as well as revealed actions of alleged misuse of city assets and personnel by the city mayor and several different deficiencies.
Former Church Hill Court Clerk Stacy Mayes was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 after an investigation revealed that in 2021 she allegedly had stolen at least $2,941 in cash collections.
“Mayes acknowledged to investigators that she had been taking city collections and using the cash for her personal benefit,” an investigative report stated.
Mayes worked for the city for about six years. She was first employed in 2015 and left the job in November 2021.
Mayes was able to conceal her theft by using the same receipt for multiple transactions, according to the report. Her receipt book included a white copy, yellow carbon copy and pink carbon copy for every receipt. Mayes allegedly would use each different colored copy for a different transaction.
“For example, Mayes issued receipt #101954 for two collections: a $3.00 cash copy fee which was deposited into a city bank account (pink copy), and a $150.00 cash traffic citation fee which was misappropriated by Mayes and used for her personal benefit (white copy),” a press release stated.
If convicted of a Class D felony, Mayes faces two to 12 years in jail and up to $5,000 in fines.
The investigation also revealed that two prenumbered receipt books were missing, which according to the press release, “created a high risk that additional collections were misappropriated.”
Investigators also discovered that at least $192 was missing from the court clerk’s office but were unable to determine the person responsible because multiple people had access to it.
According to the press release, the investigation also revealed that Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal had misused city personnel and assets. This included the mayor and employees using city equipment, maintenance shop and city time to work on Deal’s personal vehicles, the press release stated.
The investigative report also said that the mayor used the city’s chainsaw and pressure washer and obtained weed killer from the city for his personal use.
“City employees stated the mayor used city tools and equipment, including a chainsaw and pressure washer, for his personal benefit,” stated the investigative report. “Employees further stated the mayor obtained weed killer from the city for his personal use. Additionally, an employee stated he worked on cabinet knobs belonging to the mayor using the city shop and tools in early 2021.”
The investigative report also identified several deficiencies in the city’s operations.
“This investigative report includes a number of operational, purchasing, and payroll deficiencies,” said Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The city must take steps to ensure it is retaining adequate documentation for purchases, securing cash, and providing the necessary oversight to ensure policies are followed, and city property is safeguarded.”
The deficiencies included violating the city garbage policy by parking city trucks at private residences — allowing property owners to dispose of trash from contractors, home remodels and brushwork.
The report also stated that a lack of management led to multiple purchasing deficiencies, including not using purchase orders for purchases over $200, incurring at least $672 in credit card debt, not having accurate documentation for disbursements and distributing gift cards without proper documentation.
The lack of management also resulted in payroll deficiencies, including unsigned timesheets and several executive employees receiving at least $20,642 in total of questionable overtime, according to the report.
The lack of management contributed to multiple operating deficiencies as well. This included not adequately securing cash in city hall, not segregating duties adequately at city hall, not deposing collections to the office bank account within three days, not issuing official receipts, not preparing daily collection reports and not reconciling bank statements with the general ledger in a timely manner, according to the report.
“Church Hill officials indicated that they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies,” stated the investigative report.