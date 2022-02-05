WISE — A former police officer will serve three months in prison for three felony sex offenses against a child.
Benjamin Roger Lawson, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court after entering an Alford plea on three counts of indecent acts with a child by a parent or person in a supervisory relationship stemming from incidents in December 2018 into 2019, according to court records.
Four other charges filed against Lawson in November 2019 — assault and battery of a family member, assault on a family member, resisting arrest by force and reckless endangerment — were dropped with the possibility of reinstatement.
According to Lawson’s arrest warrant, the female victim said that Lawson got into bed three times with her within an approximately six-week period beginning in December 2018 and touched her despite her telling him to stop.
At the time of the offenses, Lawson was an Appalachia town police officer.
Lawson was sentenced to five years in prison on each of the counts, with four years and nine months suspended on each charge. Lawson will serve the three three-month sentences concurrently and serve five years’ probation after release.