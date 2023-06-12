featured Five teens, two adults arrested in burglary ring CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jun 12, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kyle Moosman Dakota East Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Five teenagers and two adults have been charged in a series of motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries, authorities said.Kyle Lee Moosman, 20, of Mt. Carmel, and Dakota Andrew East, 29, of Kingsport, were arrested and face charges for the series of thefts.The teenagers’ names were not being released due to their ages, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. They included four 16 year olds and one 17 year old, the release said.Tom Patton, spokesman for the police department, said in the press release that the incidents started almost three weeks ago.The crimes occurred on Watauga and Catawba streets, Pineola Avenue and in the Ridgefields, Allandale, Cooks Valley and Highlands neighborhoods.Nine stolen vehicles and 25 auto burglaries have been linked to the group, Patton said. He said eight stolen vehicles have been recovered.He said many of those arrested were also found in possession of firearms. Six firearms were collected with two of them having been reported during the recent spree of thefts, Patton said.Charges against those arrested in the burglary ring include motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, theft of property, aggravated assault, evading arrest and weapons violations.Patton said all of the vehicles the burglars entered had been unlocked and they did not force entry into any of the vehicles.The release stated this is an active and ongoing investigation and more charges are expected to be filed. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Tusculum facilitating discussion about book exploring America after the Civil War Five teens, two adults arrested in burglary ring Church Hill resident and World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday Hawkins County Industrial Development Board announces natural gas company as the newest county industry World's largest swim lesson on its way back to Kingsport Bloomingdale Ruritan gives awards, distributes 14 scholarships ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.