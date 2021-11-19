BRISTOL, Tenn. - A few days after what have been Elijah Hakeem Ramey's first birthday, a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Alexander Eugene Pender, 28, on first degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges in the toddler's death in September.
According to Bristol Tennessee Police Department:
• On September 16, at about 1:50 a.m., officers responded with emergency medical services to 918 Hill Street, Apt B, in reference to an unresponsive infant. That 10-month-old baby later was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
• Due to "suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," the infant was sent to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.
• Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and the infant’s death was determined to be a homicide.
• On November 17, 2021, a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Pender, of Bristol Tennessee, for the death baby's death.
• Pender was arrested and Friday without incident and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
According to a copy of the grand jury presentment obtained by the Times News:
COUNT 1
Charge: First Degree Murder.
• Pender "unlawfully and feloniously" killed Ramey (date of birth, Nov. 13, 2020) "on or about between Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, with the "killing being committed in the perpetration or attempt to perpetrate the felony crime of aggravated child abuse."
COUNT 2
Charge: Aggravated Child Abuse.
• On or about September 15, 2021 to Sept. 16, 2021, Pender "unlawfully and knowingly, other than by accidental means," treated Ramey "in such a manner as to inflict serious bodily injury on the child."
Penders was jailed under $1 million bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 6, District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.