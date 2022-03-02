BLOUNTVILLE — Michael Wayne Bentley, 26, 6316 Heatherwood Lane, remained jailed without bond Tuesday evening after being arrested Monday during what has been described as an officer-involved shooting.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released Bentley’s name early Tuesday.
Bentley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.
Few other details were released Tuesday about the incident leading to Bentley’s arrest.
Here’s what police released Monday evening:
As part of an ongoing investigation, 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were at a residence Monday afternoon in the 6300 block of Heatherwood Lane near Kingsport.
Preliminary information indicated authorities encountered a man outside the home. When confronted, the man began running away from the residence, reportedly firing shots at investigators.
A U.S. postal inspector and an HSI agent returned fire. The man was taken into custody a short time later.
TBI officials continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with District Attorney General Barry Staubus for his review and consideration.
The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.
On Tuesday, Staubus said he will not comment while the TBI investigation is ongoing.