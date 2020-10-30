WISE — Murder, abduction and other felony charges against a Big Stone Gap man accused of killing his grandmother will go to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Joshua Blake Smith, 32, appeared in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where Judge Elizabeth Wills heard details from Big Stone Gap Police Detective William Hollinger and Wise County Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Curry about the investigation and questioning of Smith.
Smith was arrested Aug. 27 after Hollinger and another officer responded to a welfare check request for the Albemarle Street East residence of Charlene Osborne, 72. Hollinger testified that the investigation started when a female caller told dispatchers that a family friend told her Smith allegedly asked for help with disposing of a body.
Hollinger said he and another officer arrived at Osborne’s house, where they found Smith shirtless in the front yard, a blue tarp and shovel lying nearby and Osborne’s Jeep Cherokee backed to the front porch. After Smith mumbled something to police, Hollinger said, he went inside the house and opened the front door partially when Hollinger knocked.
Hollinger said Smith told him that Osborne was sick and could not speak with the officers before he allowed them in the house. Before entering, Hollinger said he saw a woman’s tennis shoe in the front room with what appeared to be bloodstains.
After entering, Hollinger said, the two officers saw a syringe and spoon on a table in the living room. In Osborne’s bedroom, Hollinger said, he saw bloody bedclothes bunched up with two feet visible at the bottom. Hollinger said he arrested Smith, cleared the house of everyone, and went to obtain a search warrant.
After getting the warrant, Hollinger said he, Virginia State Police and Wise County Sheriff’s Department officers found Osborne’s body with neck trauma and cuts along with trauma to the left chest.
Officers also found a recently purchased cell phone and new clothing in Walmart bags. Security video footage and copies of receipts obtained from the Norton Walmart showed Smith shopping there on the morning of Aug. 27 using Osborne’s debit card. Receipts and bags found in Osborne’s Jeep also indicated Smith had shopped at Walmart the same day.
Curry said he had been asked to interview Smith on Aug. 27 after his arrest.
Curry testified that Smith first told him that he saw Osborne alive around 10 p.m. Aug. 26 after he had come to her house to see if she needed her lawn mowed. Smith reportedly stated they had an argument, after which Osborne went to her bedroom while he went to sleep on the couch.
Curry said that Smith told him he heard a noise in the house like a rat or rustling of a garbage bag later that night before going back to sleep. Smith then reportedly said he woke up the following morning (Aug. 27) and cracked his grandmother’s bedroom door open to say he was taking the Jeep and Osborne’s debit card to Norton.
Curry said he stopped the interview to talk to the family friend who claimed Smith had asked for help in disposing of Osborne’s body, then returned to question Smith.
Smith later admitted that he had argued with Osborne in the living room before trying to strangle her and carry her to her bedroom, Curry testified, before another struggle started there and Smith allegedly stabbed her in the neck twice with a pocket knife.
Curry testified that Smith said the argument started over Osborne allegedly having something to do with his mother’s death in a house fire. He added that Smith admitted to taking her car keys and debit card, shopping at Walmart and then driving through Norton to Appalachia to meet the friend to get a syringe and needle to inject buprenorphine. Hollinger said that state forensic lab testing showed the needle and spoon found at Osborne’s house contained buprenorphine residue.
Curry said the friend told him that Smith had asked for help with Osborne’s body and that he refused. During the interview with Curry, Smith allegedly said he planned to take her body to a surface mine site and burn it in a “funeral pyre.”
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III told Wills that he intended to drop five misdemeanor charges at that time — two trespassing charges, identity theft, credit card fraud and damaging a phone line to prevent an emergency call — and put them before a grand jury. Wills certified the five felony charges against Smith to a grand jury: second-degree murder, abduction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and credit card theft.
Wills ordered Smith held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield without bond.