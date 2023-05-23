Federal civil forfeiture - 2505 Orr St.

This house - 2505 Orr St., just outside Big Stone Gap - is one of two on Orr St. on which federal prosecutors have filed civil forfeiture motions in Abingdon Federal Court. Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was shot at 2505 Orr St. in November 2021 after responding to a welfare check request, dying hours later.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

ABINGDON — Federal prosecutors have sued to seize two houses they say were connected to the Nov. 2021 killing of a Big Stone Gap police officer.

Western District U.S. Attorney’s officer spokesperson Brian McGinn said Monday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Krista Consiglio Frith filed a civil complaint unsealed a week ago that would have houses at 2505 and 2512 Orr St. forfeited to the federal government on grounds they were used to commit or facilitate criminal activities.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you