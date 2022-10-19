Prosecutor Katz and others with some of the guns that allegedly went through Iron Pipeline

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, center and touching a pistol, is joined on July 22 by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and other law enforcement at a news conference about a gun trafficking ring that allegedly included 70-year-old Blountville man Rick Horne. The transfer path was called the Iron Pipeline, and the 11-month sting investigation against it, Operation Hotcakes.

BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York.

If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up to a 50-year prison term. Prosecutors allege Horne was the main supplier, operating out of Knoxville gun shows.

