BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York.
If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up to a 50-year prison term. Prosecutors allege Horne was the main supplier, operating out of Knoxville gun shows.
During an appearance in a Queens County courtroom on Oct. 6, the court ordered bail of $750,000 insurance bond, $750,000 cash bond and $7.5 million partially secured (at 10% or $750,000). His next court date is Nov 3.
The charges and arrests came after an 11-month investigation called “Operation Hotcakes.”
Horne’s attorney, Katherine Fernandez of Julie Rendelman Law, did not get back to the Times News after being asked for comment following the hearing and meeting with her client the week of Oct. 10.
HORNE ARRESTED IN JULY
Horne was arrested in the Volunteer State on July 20 by law enforcement officials with assistance from the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Field Office and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Tennessee, according to a July 21 news release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The release states that undercover work found Horne talked about makes, models and prices of firearms that went from Knoxville to New York state.
Authorities say he was operating as a private seller without a federal firearms license and was recorded in a conversation saying federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were at a gun show through which he was selling the firearms.
Prosecutors declined to confirm the name of the gun shows. However, according to a July 22 article in the Knoxville News Sentinel, the gun shows in question where Horne was selling were in January and February and held by Missouri-based RK Shows, sometimes styled as R.K. Shows.
INDICTMENT DETAILS ALLEGATIONS
The release states Katz and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell announced a 1,611-count indictment and the arrests of five men allegedly involved in a gun trafficking ring using the Iron Pipeline to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville, which were then sold illegally in Queens County.
“Law enforcement officials removed more than 180 illegal weapons from our neighborhoods, along with 136 high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during the course of an 11-month-long investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes,” the release stated.
Katz said in the release, “Illegal gun traffickers who flood our neighborhoods with dangerous firearms put every resident of our borough at grave risk. We have seen far too many instances of guns, purchased down South and trafficked into New York, that are then recovered at devastating crime scenes, leaving bloodshed and tragedy on our streets.
“Cutting off the notorious Iron Pipeline supply chain of these deadly weapons is a top priority for my administration. I want to thank the NYPD’s Firearms Investigation Unit for working closely with my office’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau in bringing these defendants to justice. We will continue our efforts against the proliferation of gun violence in this borough.”
WHO ARE OTHER DEFENDANTS?
The defendants other than Horne are Anthony “Tony” Sanford, 57, Jamaica, Queens; Oliver Sanford, 40, Queens; Jonathan Harris, 28, the Bronx; and Thomas Parsley, 44, the Bronx.
The five were indicted by a Queens County grand jury on July 19 on charges of criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.
In January 2022, a judge authorized electronic surveillance of defendants Anthony Sanford, Oliver Sanford and Harris, which showed numerous trips taken by Harris to the Knoxville area, especially during gun shows taking place there.
“Additional surveillance was authorized by the court in March 2022 that uncovered defendant Harris allegedly traveling to the Knoxville area, specifically for the purpose of meeting with a gun supplier, later identified as defendant Richard Horne, a Tennessee resident,” the news release stated.
“Subsequent intercepted calls between Harris and Horne revealed overt discussions of makes, models and prices of the firearms Harris would allegedly purchase.”
The indictments allege that the ring operated with Harris as the main dealer, Horne as the main supplier and Anthony Sanford, his nephew Oliver Sanford, and Parsley acting as the principal re-sellers and distributors of the weapons sold across Queens and Bronx counties.
Katz said the investigation was in two parts:
• Following prior intelligence gathered during the summer of 2021, Anthony Sanford sold five handguns as well as .357 and .40 caliber ammunition to an undercover police officer in August and October 2021 in Queens. Sanford’s nephew Oliver was observed conducting countersurveillance during both transactions.
According to the charges, 22 buys were allegedly completed between the undercover officer and Anthony Sanford between August 2021 and April 2022 in and around Jamaica and Springfield Gardens, yielding 145 firearms and 99 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.
• An unrelated investigation, initiated in November 2021, revealed the workings of an arms dealer, later identified as Harris, selling guns on the streets of the Bronx. NYPD detectives were able to link Harris to the Sanfords, demonstrating a larger illegal gun operation spanning the two boroughs.
As part of the alleged conspiracy, Katz said, the Sanfords were observed by law enforcement officials as having communicated with Harris on a regular basis in regard to smuggled weapons available for sale, the release stated.