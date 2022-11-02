KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School drove students while high on drugs last week, police said.

The head of the school system said the driver was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for a contractor serving Sullivan County Schools.

Contessia Dawn Cravens

