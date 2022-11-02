KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School drove students while high on drugs last week, police said.
The head of the school system said the driver was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for a contractor serving Sullivan County Schools.
Kingsport police arrested and charged Contessia Dawn Cravens, 45, of Fall Branch on Oct. 26. She faces charges or driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, felony possession of Schedule II drugs and three counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Cravens had methamphetamine on the bus when a Kingsport police officer was helping a Sullivan County sheriff's deputy serve her a non-drug-related violation of a probation warrant.
She was initially arrested on that warrant. Shortly thereafter Kingsport Police charged with the drug-related offenses.
"Sullivan County Schools is committed to the safety of our students at all times. It is extremely concerning and devastating that we would have anyone associated with the care of our students who would be engaged in this type of activity," Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a written statement Wednesday afternoon.
"I was made aware on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 5:30 p.m., that a driver for one of our contractors had been arrested. I then issued a statement to our affected families to make them aware of an arrest that evening.
"This particular driver was a new hire and had driven for two days prior to the arrest and has not driven a bus for our school district since that date."
Cravens, driver of Bus 415, a 2006 International that serves Sullivan Heights Middle School, was arrested at a bus depot at Tilthammer Drive, an incident report from KPD states. The address was redacted, but the headquarters for C & S Transit is at 401 Tilthammer Drive.
And C & S operates Bus 415 that serves Sullivan Heights Middle, according to bus route information on the Sullivan County Schools website. Cravens was at the wheel of Bus 415 after her run, according to the KPD report.
"I'm not interested in talking to you, so don't call back. OK?" a woman who answered the phone at C & S said when contacted by a reporter for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The police report, filed by Officer Breven Addington, indicates he and sheriff's Detective Brandon Peters located Cravens "behind the wheel" of bus 415 at about 4:37 p.m.
"Cravens saw our marked cars pull up and was moving around the driver's seat of the bus. The keys were in the ignition and it appeared that bus had just been shut off," Addington wrote in the report.
The report says after the two asked her to step out of the bus, Cravens "initially attempted to stall her exit" but stepped down and was arrested on the warrant.
Addington said he asked Cravens if she wanted him to bring her property from the bus and she "immediately stated that she only had one purse in the school bus" and that "all the remaining items were found property that had been discarded by bus passengers."
However, Addington said a woman's purse was crammed behind the driver's seat under a black leather cost draped over the seat. He also saw a "double ended clasp type pouch laying near the driver's controls on the front left of the bus near the steering wheel" with cigarettes in the pouch and smeared with the same color lip gloss Cravens was wearing.
He said the purse had two small baggies, one containing a substance consistent with meth, 1.3 grams with packaging. "Cravens initially denied ownership of the pouch, but later relented that the pouch, the second purse and the jacket belonged to her.
"The second purse contained a methamphetamine bong with residue, numerous baggies and a black zipper pouch" with a mirror covered in white residue, a cut straw and a debit card bearing her name from her first marriage, Contessia Page.
After consenting to a search of her car, a 2009 Nissan Altima, Peters and city Patrolman Aaron Crawford located a black ammo box with "Tessa" written on the lid in the front passenger seat with baggies, a scale, two pipes with residue, a straw and other pack "of what appeared to be meth" weighting 1.4 grams with packaging.
The report also states she performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had bloodshot eyes but declined to consent to a blood test. However, Addington wrote that he was granted a search warrant to obtain blood for a sample submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis.
The combined weight of the suspected meth with packaging was 2.8 grams also and was submitted to the TBI for analysis.
Kingsport Times News staff writer Cliff Hightower assisted with this article.