KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row after being convicted of killing a Hawkins County man has been arrested in Kingsport, and court documents show he might have ties to the fatal shooting of a city man in the Sevier Terrace area.
Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Williams was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive.
He would not say whether Williams is a person of interest in the shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Sullivan Street.
Police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, as the victim in the shooting.
Patton said the investigation is ongoing and no more details will be released at this time.
However, an affidavit of arrest stated that officers attempted to locate a black Chrysler 300 that was driven by a suspect in a shooting that happened at 8:05 p.m. on 510 Bellvue Ave. in the Sevier Terrace area.
According to the affidavit, a Kingsport police officer was dispatched to 1309 E. Sullivan Court to locate the car. The vehicle was not at the residence, but the officer later located the Chrysler in the area of East Sevier Avenue and Holyoke Street.
The officer stopped the car and found Williams was the driver. The affidavit stated the officer then saw a small-caliber bullet on the floorboard between the seat and door.
A search of the car also turned up four rocks of methamphetamine, and Williams also tried to conceal a glass pipe, authorities said.
Williams was convicted and sentenced to death in 1981 for the first-degree murder of a Hawkins County man. Court records show the incident happened in January 1981, when police said the body of James Grizzle was found burned in his home. His head has been severed.
Williams lived in the home with Grizzle at the time. According to court documents, Grizzle was remodeling a house near the Holston River and Williams was helping him.
Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 12, 1981, neighbors reported an explosion and firefighters responded to a blaze on the property. Williams’ body was found inside and arson investigators said a liquid accelerant had been used to set the residence alight.
Williams’ conviction was later overturned, though, when an appeals court said there was an error in the penalty phase of his trial. He was later paroled.
In 2013, Williams faced another conviction and sentencing on drug and gun charges. He was sentenced to seven years, six months for participating in an oxycodone conspiracy and selling a firearm to an undercover agent.
On two occasions, Williams sold oxycodone pills to an undercover agent — 55 the first time, five the next time — and then sold him a .38-caliber handgun with a loaded six-round clip inside.
Investigators later said Williams stipulated that he conspired to sell 2,250 oxycodone pills between June 2011 and June 2013.
In 2020, an HVAC contractor discovered human bones within a home that Williams once owned. An investigation showed no foul play and that the bones had apparently come from a casket before being transported to the property.
An anthropologist reported that the segments of bones found, not a complete skeleton, were probably those of an adult woman. The report found evidence of “coffin wear,” meaning the bones had once been in a casket.
However, authorities never discovered how the bones came to the Kingsport residence nor whose remains they were.