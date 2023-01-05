Stephen Williams

KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row after being convicted of killing a Hawkins County man has been arrested in Kingsport, and court documents show he might have ties to the fatal shooting of a city man in the Sevier Terrace area.

Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence.

