WISE — Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago.

Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in the hearing by video link from a federal holding facility in Salem, Virginia, as Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins considered four prosecution motions to admit evidence when White comes to trial in Wise County.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you