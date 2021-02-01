Johnson City police confirmed that Robin Leonard, who was stabbed multiple times at her home last week, has died.
Her alleged attacker, Annette D. Harvey, 51, of New Jersey, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Leonard, a beloved East Tennessee State University psychology professor, died Friday evening around 8:30 p.m.
Leonard was stabbed at least eight times on Jan. 18. Johnson City police said she told them who attacked her before she was rushed to an area hospital.
According to an arrest warrant, Leonard had custody of Harvey’s children. There had reportedly been an encounter between the women on Sunday, the day before the stabbing, when Harvey took the children from Leonard’s home. They were later located by police and returned to Leonard.
The ETSU psychology department posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon about Leonard’s death:
Friends, it is with heavy hearts that we have some very sad news to share. Last night, a beloved member of the psychology faculty, Ms. Robin Leonard, passed away. Known to many of her adoring students as “Miss Robin,” she was described by her son Alex as passing away the same way she lived, “with generosity.” She saved three lives by donating organs to those in need.
After achieving her Master’s from ETSU in 2005, Robin stayed on to teach, and quickly became one of the most sought-after instructors in the department. Our psychology advisors recall countless students telling them that they needed to take “a Robin class” before they graduated. Many students returned to take as many classes with her as they could. Robin may have carried one of the heaviest course loads on campus, regularly teaching 8 or 9 courses a semester, and somehow finding ample enthusiasm, passion, care, and knowledge to bring to each one. Given how many of our courses she has taught, almost every psychology major at ETSU in the last 10 years has probably taken at least one course from Robin. She shared her knowledge with other departments, too, teaching courses for the HDAL and Sociology/Anthropology departments as well. Many students have gone on to majors or careers in psychology because Robin inspired them. Robin was a shining light in our department, and the world is a little dimmer today without her in it.
ETSU will be hosting a Celebration of Life sometime in the near future. In the meantime, her son Alex also provides this guidance, “Go call your parents. Give them a hug.” We welcome people to share their favorite joyful memory of Robin, or way she has impacted you, for others to read below.
For those of you who knew Robin, we realize that this news is likely very upsetting. It is normal to experience strong negative feelings while grieving and we encourage you to find safe and supportive ways to process your thoughts and feelings. If you need assistance managing your distress, please consider reaching out to the ETSU Counseling Center, your own mental health care provider, family, or friends. Just talking with someone can be helpful. Students can contact the ETSU Counseling Center at 423.439.3333 or counselingcenter@etsu.edu.
Police were dispatched to the residence on Hamilton Street discovered a stabbing and a trail of blood through the house and out the back door.
Harvey was not at the scene when police arrived, but she was later located in Bristol, Tennessee.
Leonard had stab wounds to her torso, hand and forearm, police said. There was also a bloody baseball bat found at the scene, but investigators did not say if it was used in the attack.
Leonard had remained in critical condition until her death 11 days later on Jan. 29.
Harvey remained in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. She has a court hearing scheduled in Sessions Court on Tuesday.
Keep checking www.JohnsonCityPress.com for more details as it becomes available.