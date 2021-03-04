ABINGDON — A Dutch national with alleged ties to the Bugaloo Bois extremist group was arrested in Southwest Virginia on Wednesday, according to federal officials.
Acting Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar and acting FBI Richmond, Virginia, division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Derrickson announced on Wednesday the arrest of 26-year-old Jaap Willem Lijbers in the Raven community of Tazewell County.
Lijbers was charged with illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States.
According to Bubar, Lijbers’ visa expired in May 2014 and there was no record that he applied for adjustment or readmission to the U.S.
Bubar said that Lijbers “frequently coordinated and communicated” with Bugaloo Bois members and had encouraged members to attend rallies and commit violent acts, including taking over government buildings.
Bubar said Lijbers also allegedly encouraged participation in violence against law enforcement in what was termed a “pig roast.”
Lijbers’ arrest followed an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.