KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County parolee allegedly fled a Hawkins County traffic stop at speeds in excess of 100 mph late Sunday night after almost hitting a deputy on Big Elm Road near Kingsport.
Joshua David Gagne, 45, 408 Eastley Court, Kingsport, was described by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Hutchins as “driving with no regard” as he fled 80 mph in a 25 mph zone and then allegedly exceeding 100 mph on Netherland Inn Road while driving on both sides of the road.
It was later revealed that Gagne is on parole for multiple felony convictions in Sullivan County and is a habitual motor offender with 10 previous convictions for driving on a revoked license.
Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Hutchins reportedly observed an oncoming Toyota Highlander traveling north on Big Elm Road that swerved at the last second before nearly striking his patrol car head on. The Highlander passed through the stop sign at Tranbarger Road without stopping.
When Hutchins attempted a traffic stop, the Highlander, which was allegedly driven by Gagne, accelerated and refused to stop.
Gagne allegedly exceeded 80 mph in a 25 mph zone and turned off his lights in an attempt to elude the deputy.
Upon reaching the Netherland Inn Road intersection with Big Elm Road, Gagne allegedly ran through the stop sign sideways and continued on Netherland Inn Road in excess of 100 mph “driving on both sides of the road, driving with no regard.”
Hutchins stated in his report that eventually the Highlander came to a stop on Manor Court in Kingsport, and Gagne fled on foot through a wooded area to his home on Eastley Court, where he was arrested.
Gagne reportedly admitted he fled the traffic stop because he is on parole for several felonies.
He was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license 11th offense, reckless driving, evading by foot, failure to exercise due care, two stop sign violations and speeding.
Gagne was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending his arraignment, which was scheduled for Monday in Sessions Court.