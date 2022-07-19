ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells has issued a statement through his media manager saying that he will soon release letters written to his missing daughter, Summer, and whoever might be holding her.
A video announcing the news was published on the Don Wells Family YouTube channel on Sunday.
Summer, then 5 years old, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021.
More than 120 teams, including members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Church Hill Rescue Squad, searched a wide area surrounding the Wells residence for 13 days.
Authorities say the case is still active and stress that they will continue searching until Summer is found.
“There are few clues as to what happened to Summer despite investigators doing everything within their power to find answers. All possibilities are still being explored,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said during a news conference on the one-year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.
“Mr. Don Wells has sent a letter to his daughter, Summer Moon Utah Wells, as well as a letter to the person(s) who may have her,” the video said. “These letters have been held and scheduled to be posted in days to come. We ask the greatest respect to be given to these letters.”
The statement also said that Wells wrote the letters of his own volition and not because anyone encouraged him to do so.
“These letters are not written to manipulate law enforcement or the American court system,” stated the video. “Those individuals saying these statements and who choose to analyze these letters for nefarious reasons should, in the opinion of this editor, be avoided. These letters will be displayed as received.”
The video statement also mentioned Wells’ legal issues. On Feb. 9, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days for DUI with a possibility of probation in 180 days and to a 28-day alcohol rehab program.
“We all realize that within 30 to 90 days, Mr. Wells will have fully completed his commitment to the Hawkins County court system,” the statement noted. “In less than 30 days, Judge Ross will look at the sentence and guide it accordingly. Anything currently posted on social media discussions about Mr. Wells and these days before early August and/or October 30, 2022 — or immediately after — is speculation and rumor.”
In the video, Wells asked that the letters not be judged and that people consider what he has written.
“Please settle in your hearts to let these letters speak for themselves. May we allow what is written to nestle in our hearts, and our compassion as fellow human beings be our lighthouse.”
No official date has been provided for the release of the letters.