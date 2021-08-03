KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a number of shoplifting suspects who struck Lowe’s, Rack Room Shoes and the Food City in Colonial Heights earlier this summer.
If you have information about any of these suspects, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Identifying one of these suspects and/or vehicles could potentially help solve a case, according to a press release from the KPD.
You can also make an anonymous tip about any of these cases by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
Here’s a rundown of the various cases under investigation:
• May 13 — A resident told police his Ring security camera recorded a man stealing an Amazon package off the front porch of his Apple Grove Circle home around 5 p.m. The package contained an aluminum step stool worth about $40.
• May 17 — A Rack Room Shoes employee said around 8:15 p.m. a woman came into the store and stole two pairs of shoes by putting them in her purse and walking out of the store. The shoes were a $100 pair of Birkinstocks and a $60 pair of Pumas.
• May 26 — According to loss prevention, a man entered the Lowe’s on East Stone Drive at 3:45 p.m., picked out three rolls of SharkBite pex pipe, then left the store without paying. The man left the parking lot in a blue Chevy Cobalt. The pipe was worth just over $200.
• May 28 — A man purchased a Shark vacuum at the Lowe’s on East Stone Drive and left the store and got into a white Jeep Cherokee, according to loss prevention. Twenty minutes later, a woman came into the store, took a Shark vacuum from the shelves and went to customer service. She then returned the vacuum using the receipt from the previous purchase. The woman then got in the same Jeep and left with her boyfriend.
• June 2 — Loss prevention at Lowe’s told police that around 8:40 p.m. a man took a $180 Kobalt pole saw from the shelves and walked out of the store without paying. The man got into a blue Chevy Cobalt and left the parking lot.
• June 19 — Police say a woman, who appeared to be in her mid-30s, got out of a maroon Ford Focus or Mercury Milan at the Food City in Colonial Heights, went to the meat department and took more than $380 worth of various meats. She left the store without paying and got back into the maroon vehicle, which had a temporary tag.