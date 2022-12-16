Sullivan Heights Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School.

In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is to review charges of dismissal against Eddie Dalton, the suspended Sullivan Heights band director charged with false reporting for saying a male student stabbed with with a hobby- type knife on Dec. 5.

