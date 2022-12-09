Harold "Eddie" Dalton, band director at Sullivan Heights Middle School suspended for making a false stabbing report Dec. 5. He is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, was freed on $5,000 in bond Wednesday, the day of his arrest, and was arraigned Thursday.
BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County Schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay after being charged with making a false report.
Dalton, 53, Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and suspended Wednesday by the school system. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the suspension that day, and Friday confirmed the suspension is without pay.
Dalton told SCSO investigators that he saw two male students in a hallway acting suspiciously and was stabbed by one of them when he approached, an affidavit said. However, SCSO spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt said no such individuals showed up in surveillance videos or were seen by more than 100 staff and students the sheriff's office interviewed.
The veteran teacher was released from jail Wednesday on a $5,000 bond and was arraigned in Sullivan County General Sessions Court in Kingsport Thursday. His next court date there is scheduled for March 7.