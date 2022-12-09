BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County Schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay after being charged with making a false report.

Dalton, 53, Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and suspended Wednesday by the school system. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the suspension that day, and Friday confirmed the suspension is without pay.

