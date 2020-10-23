SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was charged with felony vandalism on Tuesday after he allegedly rammed his daughter’s unoccupied parked car into a tree with his pickup during a dispute over custody of a Chihuahua.
On Monday, the daughter filed a report with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that her father, Jeffrey Lynn Bixler, 56, 3042 Main St., Surgoinsville, wouldn’t return her dog.
The daughter alleged that Bixler was riding around on Monday with the dog, threatening her over the phone to cut the dog’s throat. Eventually, the dog was returned to the daughter.
Surgoinsville Police Department Chief James Hammonds told the Times News on Thursday he doesn’t believe Bixler would actually harm the dog, but was just trying to upset his daughter, with whom he has been in an ongoing domestic dispute.
“I’m not sure how he came into possession of the dog, but they’ve had multiple domestics and this has been ongoing,” Hammonds said. “He was arrested last year for beating the windshield out of her car.”
On Tuesday afternoon around 4:25 p.m., Hammonds was dispatched to the apartments at 125 School Avenue on a report of a tan Chevy pickup ramming a black Toyota Camry in the parking lot.
The daughter stated she heard a loud vehicle, and when she looked outside she observed her father driving his pickup straight at her Toyota Camry, gaining speed and then striking the rear end of her vehicle, shoving it across some landscaping into a tree.
Mr. Bixler then allegedly backed away from the Camry wreckage and fled the scene. Hammond later located Bixler’s heavily damaged pickup at his residence, but Bixler wasn’t located and arrested until around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
“He wanted to keep the dog, and she had the legal right to get the dog back,” Hammonds said. “What he did was drive to her apartment, got on the far end of the parking lot, and shoved that car through the mulch into the tree. It’s totaled.”
The Camry was valued at approximately $5,500, Hammonds said.
“He’s saying his gas pedal got stuck,” Hammonds added. “But, my witnesses say it wasn’t stuck because he was screaming profanities at them after he hit the car. They were inside the apartment watching. He was screaming at them and flipping them off and then he took off.”
Bixler was arraigned on Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and released on $5,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4.