CHURCH HILL — Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News on Friday he will not prosecute Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal based on allegations that Deal threatened to shoot city employees during a staff meeting last month.
Two of five city employees who participated in that May 25 meeting made statements to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office claiming Deal became angry and threatened to shoot the employees present and then shoot himself.
Among the employees who filed a report with the HCSO are City Recorder Josh Russell, who hasn’t returned to work since the May 25 incident. Sources within the city told the Times News that Russell is on medical leave.
Deal told the Times News on Friday that the allegations against him are false.
In his statement, Russell told the HCSO that on Tuesday, May 25, at 12:50 p.m., he returned from lunch early when he noticed Deal in a meeting with two members of the Public Works Department about faulty equipment at the city pool.
“Dennis Deal was presented quotes to repair the equipment,” Russell said in his statement. “He had me sit in on the meeting and to call the manufacturer of the equipment — in which they offered to troubleshoot the issue. Dennis was agitated during the meeting and became belligerent.”
Two other city employees were then asked to join the meeting, Russell said.
Russell further stated, “Dennis said, ‘I’m pissed. I shouldn’t be here. This is becoming a full-time job. I should get a gun, shoot you all, and then shoot myself.’ After work, I called Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and reported the incident.”
The second HCSO statement, which was made by Public Works employee Mike Seal, mirrored Russell’s statement.
Armstrong told the Times News that after the HCSO conducted its investigation, he reviewed the statements.
“My initial reaction was that I didn’t believe there was a criminal charge that applied,” Armstrong said. “I spent the past few days talking with others about this situation. The consensus opinion is, while disturbing, there’s no criminal charge that is available, given what happened.”
On Friday, the Times News contacted Deal and read him the threatening quote that was attributed to him in the HCSO statements.
“That is not true,” Deal said. “That’s nothing but pure gossip, and that’s the only comment I have. Totally false. … It’s not true, and there’s witnesses to prove that’s not true.”
KTN: Can you tell us what happened?
Deal: “That’s the only comment I’m making. No comment. What you just said is totally false — 100%.”