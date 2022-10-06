SURGOINSVILLE — A criminal summons was issued for a Hawkins County man after his dogs attacked a neighbor’s alpacas, killing two and severely injuring a third, while causing more than $2,500 in damage, police said.
According to a police report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a call at an alpaca farm in Surgoinsville on Sept. 7.
One of the property owners informed Hutchins that three dogs were inside the fence, killing her alpacas. She also told officers that her husband tried to shoot the dogs to protect their animals.
While Hutchins was speaking to the property owner, a black and brown dog started growling and walking toward them. The dog was put down, while the other two dogs escaped by jumping the fence, the report said.
“After assessing the damage, they had two dead alpacas, and one alpaca had been severely injured,” Hutchins stated in the report. “One of their guard dogs had been injured, and their fence had several spots messed up where the dogs attempted to pull the dead alpaca under and where they tried to exit the fence.”
Hutchins estimated the loss of the alpacas at $2,315 and the damage to the fence at $300.
The property owner’s neighbor confirmed that the dogs belonged to him. He was issued a criminal summons on Sept. 30 for allowing the animals to run free and cause damage.