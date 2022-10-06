SURGOINSVILLE — A criminal summons was issued for a Hawkins County man after his dogs attacked a neighbor’s alpacas, killing two and severely injuring a third, while causing more than $2,500 in damage, police said.

According to a police report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a call at an alpaca farm in Surgoinsville on Sept. 7.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video