Michael Donivan White in court 09-14-2023

Accused police killer Michael Donivan White is escorted into the Wise County Courthouse Thursday for a hearing before his scheduled January 2024 trial for the shooting death of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

WISE — Accused police killing suspect Michael Donivan White made his first in-person appearance Thursday in a Wise County courtroom since the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

White — wearing red federal detention center clothing and a topknot on his shaved head — arrived at the courthouse in an unmarked van about 20 minutes before the 1 p.m. hearing.


