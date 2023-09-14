Accused police killer Michael Donivan White is escorted into the Wise County Courthouse Thursday for a hearing before his scheduled January 2024 trial for the shooting death of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.
WISE — Accused police killing suspect Michael Donivan White made his first in-person appearance Thursday in a Wise County courtroom since the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.
White — wearing red federal detention center clothing and a topknot on his shaved head — arrived at the courthouse in an unmarked van about 20 minutes before the 1 p.m. hearing.
White remained quiet and with a neutral expression during the eight-minute hearing before Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins as his defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed on two motions for jury selection questionnaires and a new mental evaluation under changes in state law since White’s arrest.
Elkins approved a motion by White’s defense lawyers Mark Haugh and Matthew Felty to have a case-specific questionnaire included in jury duty summons to be mailed by late November.
White’s Virginia trial on an aggravated murder charge starts on Jan. 22, six days after a new county jury pool begins service. People summoned for jury duty typically fill out a general questionnaire when responding to those summonses.
Haugh and Felty, with agreement by Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall, asked for the additional questionnaire to get a head start of the jury selection process for White’s trial.
Elkins said he was concerned about timely responses by jury candidates to the summonses, adding that county deputies may need to follow up on late responders. He said the summonses may need to include instructions to candidates to ensure they respond to the additional questionnaire in the enclosed response envelopes.
Elkins and Haugh also agreed with Hall and Felty’s motion to have a new mental evaluation for White based on changes in state law in 2022 to allow for completion by White’s trial. White had been found competent to stand trial in May 2022.
White was arrested Nov. 13 in Kingsport after a day-long manhunt starting after Chandler was found shot at a house just outside Big Stone Gap early that morning where he had responded to a request to check the premises.
While White faces trial on aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and 10 associated firearms and drug charges, he has remained in federal physical custody since October 2022 after federal prosecutors indicted him and 18 alleged conspirators of a methamphetamine/fentanyl/heroin distribution ring in Southwest Virginia.
Chandler’s Thursday court appearance was on a state writ. Prosecutor Suzanne Kearney-Quillen, who is assisting Hall’s office on White’s county trial, said Wise County still has primary administrative custody of him.
None of the other 18 federal defendants have been charged in connection with Chandler’s death. White faces a federal charge of killing Chandler, and Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said at the time of the indictments that White could face a possible death sentence if convicted of that charge.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Hall said the Wise County trial will be White’s first time facing trial for Chandler’s death. Virginia is under a capital punishment moratorium by the General Assembly.
“It’s possible White could face the death penalty if he’s convicted of murder in federal court,” Hall said, “but it’s not probably under the current (presidential) administration.”
A pre-trial motion hearing for White in Wise County Circuit Court has been set for Nov. 9.
