BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter, charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shootout with Sullivan County deputies on Jan. 21, is dead.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced his death Thursday morning.
He had been hospitalized since being found unresponsive in a cell at the county jail Monday evening.
At the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are looking into what happened to Coulter in jail. The TBI already was investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Coulter's body will be sent for an autopsy. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The TBI released the following on Tuesday afternoon:
• Preliminary information indicates that just before 7 p.m. Monday corrections officers were alerted to a situation inside a cell at the Sullivan County Jail.
• Coulter, 54, was found unresponsive.
• Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.
• Coulter was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also issued a short release Tuesday, including these details:
• The cell contained three inmates, including Coulter.
• Other inmates in the cell summoned officers to the cell.
• Officers discovered Coulter unresponsive in a corner of the cell.
The sheriff’s office notified Staubus of the incident.