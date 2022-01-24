BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter, 54, remains jailed without bond after a court appearance on Monday. Coulter has been in custody since Jan. 21 after allegedly shooting a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy and holding other officers at bay during a subsequent nearly nine-hour standoff.
Coulter is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
According to an affidavit of complaint filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, those charges all stem from an incident that began at about 12:45 a.m. on Friday when SCSO deputies saw Coulter, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County.
A press release from the TBI later that day stated a traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Riley Hollow Road, Coulter drove down Riley Hollow Road, got out of the truck he was driving and ran up a driveway in the 400 block of the road and into an outbuilding.
According to the complaint:
• Two deputies encountered Coulter inside a garage and Coulter fired shots, striking one deputy. Both deputies returned fire and were in close proximity to Coulter during the gunfire exchange.
• The injured deputy was removed from the scene and Sullivan County SWAT was called to assist, along with officers from surrounding jurisdictions.
• Coulter continued to fire shots at officers, eventually came out of the garage and was taken into custody.
• Deputies recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Coulter’s waistband.
• A search of his criminal history revealed Coulter is a convicted felon.
Outstanding charges against Coulter when he was booked into the Sullivan County Jail included failure to appear, domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault.
Coulter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.
The injured deputy’s condition has been stable and a full recovery is expected. The Kingsport Times News is respecting the request of his family (and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office) not to reveal the name of the deputy at this time.
As is routine for officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of the incident at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus.