BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Coulter of the Bristol, Tennessee, area faces a slew of charges after a Friday morning standoff with law enforcement resulted in the shooting of a Sullivan County deputy.
The incident occurred in the Hickory Tree section of the county.
Following an investigation by the TBI, agents on Friday evening obtained warrants charging Coulter with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a release from TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart.
The deputy’s identity had not been released as of Saturday, but at 5:30 p.m. Friday Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt told the Times News the officer was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.
It is TBI policy not to release the identity of officers involved in this type of cases, Earhart noted.
TBI agents began investigating the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road at the request of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Just after 12:30 a.m., the release said, SCSO deputies spotted Alan Coulter, 54, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving a truck along Hickory Tree Road near Sullivan East High School.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the release said, but Coulter refused to stop and drove to property located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road before abandoning the vehicle and running to an outbuilding.
As deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies, Earhart said. He then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to negotiate with deputies.
According to the release, over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in officers returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The deputy who was shot remains hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center.
Bristol, Virginia, and Kingsport police as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the SCSO at the scene of the incident.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.