WISE — A Wise man convicted in the 2016 stabbing of two UVA Wise students will remain in prison after a Virginia Court of Appeals ruling.
The court upheld the 2018 conviction of Ricky Lynn Hamilton, 60, for stabbing Joseph Dickenson and Joshua Salyers on Nov. 13, 2016.
Hamilton, who entered an Alford plea three years ago acknowledging the evidence against him could lead to conviction, claimed in his appeal that the two victims should not have been allowed to testify during his sentencing hearing about their opinion on an appropriate sentence.
Hamilton in June 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the two malicious wounding charges with 15 years suspended.
According to court records, Hamilton went to the Wise fraternity house where Dickerson and Sawyers lived and confronted them and others about someone driving across his property. When the two victims tried to defuse the situation, Hamilton drew a knife, cut Dickenson across his jaw and Sawyers across his neck.
The appeals judges said Hamilton did not contest the victims’ testimony during his sentencing hearing. While state law does not permit victims testifying about appropriate sentencing before a jury, the appeals judges noted that they testified during the sentencing hearing.
The panel also awarded Hamilton’s lawyer fees and costs to be recovered from Hamilton.
Hamilton remains at Pocahontas State Correctional Center in Tazewell County.